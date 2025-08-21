Billions poured into KZN N3 upgrades
But it’s still wait and see for frustrated commuters
21 August 2025 - 05:00
The N3 between Pietermaritzburg and Durban is one of South Africa’s busiest roads. And it can be among the most nerve-racking for drivers, who have to negotiate narrow lanes between towering truck-and-trailers on one side and concrete barriers on the other.
The sweep between Hammarsdale and Inchanga can be especially infuriating. Just over 6km long, it’s often congested because of bottlenecks and accidents...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.