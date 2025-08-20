Petco Empowerment Fund boosts SMMEs in recycling value chain
Grants and equipment are helping businesses like Why Waste increase volumes, extend reach and strengthen SA’s circular economy
An Empowerment Fund created by Petco, one of SA’s longest-standing producer responsibility organisations, is starting to deliver on its mandate to bolster SMMEs and move them up the collection and recycling value chain.
Funded by contributions from Petco’s producer members and other benefactors, it provides accessible finance and support to B-BBEE Level 1 SMMEs to help increase their operational capacity and ability to collect recyclable materials.
According to Petco CEO Telly Chauke, building a sustainable circular economy requires a vision that empowers players to grow in scale and impact, rather than simply remaining in place in the value chain.
“We should be creating a pipeline of growth by providing support at all levels — from waste picker projects right up to emerging industrialists — to assist them to participate meaningfully in the value chain, and ensure a stronger, more inclusive recycling landscape in SA,” said Chauke.
She says the Petco Empowerment Fund reflects a streamlined investment strategy designed to go beyond day-to-day project support: “It allows us to create upward mobility and scale up our developmental impact.”
Several pre-qualifying SMMEs have already undergone Petco’s rigorous application and selection process, demonstrating their improved capacity, skills and economic viability.
Job creation, transformation
One of the first grant recipients, Why Waste in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, is creating a positive economic ripple effect in the surrounding communities through the buying and selling of post-consumer recyclable packaging.
The 100% black-owned business, which has been operating in the sector for almost 30 years, employs 59 community members and trades with a network of about 230 independent waste collectors, collecting over 6,000 tonnes of recyclable materials annually.
Why Waste used the bulk of the R1.3m grant funding to purchase capital equipment, recently taking delivery of a 4-tonne truck, double-axle trailer and mobile baling machine.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Why Waste’s head of finance and marketing Razia Patel described the grant and equipment as transformational. “Before this, our collections and baling processes were limited by logistics and manual handling constraints. With this new equipment, we can now process more recyclables, reduce transport costs, and improve turnaround times.”
The equipment has already enabled Why Waste to extend its reach into underserved areas and increase collection frequencies and volumes.
“The mobile baler allows us to compact recyclables at source, reducing transportation bulk and enabling us to collect higher volumes more cost-effectively. With the additional truck and trailer, we have also been able to establish new collection routes, particularly in rural and semiurban areas where packaging waste often goes uncollected.”
More importantly, Patel says, the grant has already had a direct and positive effect on the communities they serve. “We’ve onboarded more local waste pickers by supplying them with bags and providing consistent buyback support. Our operations now support more livelihoods through direct and indirect employment, including drivers, loaders, and baling staff.
“The improved logistics and processing capability also mean we can offer more reliable services to schools, shopping centres, and community collection points, helping embed a culture of recycling in the areas we serve.”
Its ongoing community engagement efforts, particularly among local schools, earned the Why Waste the 2023 Petco Award in the Environmental and Education Awareness Initiative category.
Sustainability and the green economy
Petco’s GM for recycling and collections Samu Mkhize said Why Waste was selected for the grant based on its alignment with Petco’s core funding priorities of transformation, enterprise development, impact and growth potential, as well as sustainability and localisation.
It projects to grow its collection volumes by 20% to 25%, which will see an additional 1,000 to 1,500 tonnes of recyclable packaging kept out of the environment or landfill each year.
“Why Waste has demonstrated its commitment to inclusive employment practices, has a history of community empowerment as well as proven operational capacity, with high — and growing — recycling volumes that are stimulating the local green economy,” said Mkhize.
“This support is deeply meaningful to us — not just as a boost in productivity, but as a vote of confidence in our mission to drive sustainable waste management in SA. It empowers us to grow responsibly while strengthening our ability to divert valuable materials from landfill.”
Businesses and potential contributors looking to spend their CSI funding allocation through the Petco Empowerment Fund can email corpgov@petco.co.za — a section 18A certificate can be issued for all donations received.
