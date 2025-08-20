Petco Empowerment Fund boosts SMMEs in recycling value chain

An Empowerment Fund created by Petco, one of SA’s longest-standing producer responsibility organisations, is starting to deliver on its mandate to bolster SMMEs and move them up the collection and recycling value chain.

Funded by contributions from Petco’s producer members and other benefactors, it provides accessible finance and support to B-BBEE Level 1 SMMEs to help increase their operational capacity and ability to collect recyclable materials.

According to Petco CEO Telly Chauke, building a sustainable circular economy requires a vision that empowers players to grow in scale and impact, rather than simply remaining in place in the value chain.

“We should be creating a pipeline of growth by providing support at all levels — from waste picker projects right up to emerging industrialists — to assist them to participate meaningfully in the value chain, and ensure a stronger, more inclusive recycling landscape in SA,” said Chauke.

She says the Petco Empowerment Fund reflects a streamlined investment strategy designed to go beyond day-to-day project support: “It allows us to create upward mobility and scale up our developmental impact.”

Several pre-qualifying SMMEs have already undergone Petco’s rigorous application and selection process, demonstrating their improved capacity, skills and economic viability.

Job creation, transformation

One of the first grant recipients, Why Waste in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, is creating a positive economic ripple effect in the surrounding communities through the buying and selling of post-consumer recyclable packaging.

The 100% black-owned business, which has been operating in the sector for almost 30 years, employs 59 community members and trades with a network of about 230 independent waste collectors, collecting over 6,000 tonnes of recyclable materials annually.

Why Waste used the bulk of the R1.3m grant funding to purchase capital equipment, recently taking delivery of a 4-tonne truck, double-axle trailer and mobile baling machine.