Why Zimbabwe is cracking down on Chinese businesses
Harare used to welcome Chinese investors with open arms. Now, amid reports of illicit financial dealings, environmental violations, it is tightening regulations
14 August 2025 - 05:00
Zimbabwe’s government, in rare criticism of Chinese businesses operating in the country, has accused some of illicit financial dealings, environmental violations and flouting local laws.
In July, a senior government official rebuked Chinese business delegates at the annual China-Zimbabwe business forum in Harare. Tafadzwa Muguti, the secretary in the office of the president and cabinet, said: “The majority of you are not banking money. You do not have bank accounts.”..
