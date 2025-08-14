Storm in a teacup: Trump’s tariff Laager
Some of the collateral damage from Trump’s aversion to the ANC could lead to cholesterol damage if Americans drink less rooibos
If American rooibos fans are paying a little more for their health-giving elixir this week, it is further proof, if any were needed, that US President Donald Trump’s 30% tariffs on South Africa have got nothing to do with trade and everything to do with punishing a country he doesn’t like.
The rooibos industry is planning to appeal to the US embassy in Pretoria to exclude the tea from the tariffs, or at least tax it at a much lower rate, making arguments based on logic — South Africa is the only place where rooibos is grown, so there is no US agri-industry to protect; the volumes involved are negligible; and the process of blending and packaging the tea in the US creates jobs and revenue there...
