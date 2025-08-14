Space is always a challenge for the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town’s biggest shopping centre. Which is why it plans to take some from the sea. It plans to dredge about 3.2ha between Granger Bay and the harbour breakwater to build a tidal pool, promenade and, of course, upmarket developments. It shouldn’t be too difficult; after all, Cape Town dredged 194ha when creating the Foreshore from the sea 80 years ago.
2. Ticking the pox
While homeland security enforcers keep a beady eye on US borders for unwanted visitors, they’re missing dangerous newcomers. The journal iScience reports that ticks from Africa, among other parts of the world, are hitchhiking on human travellers to the US. The ticks could spread Lyme disease and spotted fever, a potentially fatal disease. A medical entomologist quoted in the report fears it will increase disease risks across the US.
3. Cows come home to Knysna
Knysna’s main street, which also serves as part of the N2 national highway, has long had traffic congestion. Now there are not only cars but also livestock on the road. Cattle, especially, have been wandering through the town and are a danger at night. Mayor Thando Matika has summoned various government departments and road agency Sanral to help, and blames the problem on not enough land being available for grazing.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: V&A solves the water, water everywhere problem
When dry land for expansion is unavailable, the solution is to push back the sea, it reasons
