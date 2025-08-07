Winter smog crisis: coal smoke chokes communities
Power shortages and poverty force families to burn coal, choosing heat over health
07 August 2025 - 05:00
In places such as Delmas, KwaDela and Phola (a suburb of eMalahleni), families burn coal to survive. Power cuts persist, electricity costs too much and the cold forces difficult decisions.
“We burn coal knowing it harms us … Warmth wins. Health waits,” says Phola resident Sehlako Moela. The haze clings to homes and lungs alike, a daily compromise, even as the consequences mount...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.