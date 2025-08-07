Polaroid’s comeback over the past seven years through nostalgic appeal and product innovation has been boosted by new technologies, and its vintage SX-70 cameras can now be upgraded to work with smartphone apps. Polaroid sells about 1-million film packs a year (that’s 80-million photos) and recently introduced the funky Now Generation cameras to its range.
2. A deserving dessert
John Robbins, an advocate of the vegan lifestyle, died in June aged 77. He was the son of Irv Robbins who, together with Burt Baskin, established one of the world’s biggest ice-cream chains in the US, eventually operating 6,000 retail stores in 47 countries. Baskin-Robbins’s renowned “31 flavours” were designed to offer a different taste every day of the month. Irv died of natural causes in 2008, at the age of 90. Robbins jnr’s youthful demise reminded a letter writer of advice passed down in his family: “Life’s uncertain, eat dessert first.”
3. Prize not worth snatching
Cellphone snatching is high on the list of crimes in South African cities, especially Joburg. But nowhere in the world beats London on this score. About 70,000 phones were reported stolen across England and Wales last year, with London making its name as the phone-snatching capital of Europe. The Metropolitan Police says it is cracking down on a “£50m-a-year trade in stolen phones”, reporting it seized 1,000 stolen mobiles and arrested 230 people in one week last month.
Polaroid snaps back
The company’s comeback has been boosted by new technologies that can work with smartphone apps
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.