Bitou mayor tackles inequality in a holiday hotspot
Jessica Kamkam juggles housing pressure, political tension and rapid growth in the scenic Garden Route
07 August 2025 - 05:00
Famous as a location for the rich, Bitou municipality in the southern Cape must also keep in mind those who are less well-off. That’s Jessica Kamkam’s job.
In August 2024, Kamkam became the third mayor in a year in a politically fragile municipality that includes high-end holiday towns such as Plettenberg Bay, Harkerville, Covie and Nature’s Valley. Alongside Plett is the less affluent Kranshoek, originally a Griqua trekker settlement. Kamkam was born in nearby Kurland...
