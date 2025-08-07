A good week for AB de Villiers

Nostalgia may not be what it used to be — except in the case of AB de Villiers. South Africa’s star batsman, who retired from international cricket seven years ago, has lost none of his ability to play at that level, albeit with and against those in his 40-plus age group. In the World Championship of Legends in England, De Villiers, aged 41, was the top run scorer (429) at an average of 143 and a strike rate of 220. His total included three centuries, two of them unbeaten, and helped South Africa win the tournament at the weekend, beating Pakistan in the final by nine wickets, with De Villiers 120 not out at the end.
A bad week forTebogo Malaka
Shady deals from the distant and recent past seem to have caught up with Tebogo Malaka, whose current job as CEO of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) now appears in jeopardy. Between 2011 and 2017, while she was a regional manager of the IDT, the trust awarded contracts to a company linked to her family. Last year the Daily Maverick and amaBhungane exposed an alleged R836m fraud in oxygen supplies to 55 state hospitals. Last week public works minister Dean Macpherson revealed that a forensic report on the matter had been handed to authorities for further investigation.
A bad week for Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese
A good week for Emma Sadleir
A good week for Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
