MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Why South African telecoms want tech giants to help fund networks
Push for Netflix, YouTube, and others to share local infrastructure costs
31 July 2025 - 05:00
South Africa’s telecoms operators are lobbying hard for the likes of Netflix, YouTube and even MultiChoice Group to help pay for the further development of their network infrastructure, arguing that these “large traffic generators” (LTGs) are profiting from the hard work the telecoms companies have put into building national networks.
If that sounds bizarre, it’s because ... well, it is a little bizarre...
