DINNER PARTY INTEL: Not life as we know it

Speculation about life on a distant planet has diminished since it was again raised in April. Scientists at Cambridge University suggested the planet K2-18b, 124 light years from Earth, may have an ocean and gas produced only by living things. Nasa scientists this month confirmed the water but no evidence of life. They say the gas may have been formed through “mere chemistry”.
Dear dinners
The world’s top restaurants — at least according to a self-appointed “academy” — includes three posh and expensive South African venues in the list of 100. All three, inevitably, are in Cape Town: La Colombe in Constantia, Salsify on the slopes of Lion’s Head in Camps Bay and Fyn in the city centre.
Cheaper than Spurs
South African Tourism almost paid an over-the-top R1bn for a spot on Tottenham Hotspur’s jersey before a public outcry stopped it. Two other African countries have clinched much cheaper deals. The Democratic Republic of Congo recently got a place on the AC Milan jersey with an $18m (about R322m) sponsorship while Rwanda has a $10m tie-up with Arsenal and others with PSG and Bayern Munich.
