News & Fox

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Not life as we know it

Water but no evidence of life on planet K2-18b

31 July 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Sergey Nivens
Picture: Sergey Nivens

Not life as we know it

Speculation about life on a distant planet has diminished since it was again raised in April. Scientists at Cambridge University suggested the planet K2-18b, 124 light years from Earth, may have an ocean and gas produced only by living things. Nasa scientists this month confirmed the water but no evidence of life. They say the gas may have been formed through “mere chemistry”.

 

Dear dinners

The world’s top restaurants — at least according to a self-appointed “academy” — includes three posh and expensive South African venues in the list of 100. All three, inevitably, are in Cape Town: La Colombe in Constantia, Salsify on the slopes of Lion’s Head in Camps Bay and Fyn in the city centre.

Cheaper than Spurs

South African Tourism almost paid an over-the-top R1bn for a spot on Tottenham Hotspur’s jersey before a public outcry stopped it. Two other African countries have clinched much cheaper deals. The Democratic Republic of Congo recently got a place on the AC Milan jersey with an $18m (about R322m) sponsorship while Rwanda has a $10m tie-up with Arsenal and others with PSG and Bayern Munich.

Also read:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Present pay imperfect in the royal rose garden

Cheap King Charles cracks the grammar whip among the peasantry and diners want to get supper finished earlier
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: South Africa ranks 40th in global happiness survey

Meanwhile, Wimbledon’s turf war heads to court, and drones bring a touch of ‘Jaws’ to New York’s beaches
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Karoo lamb’s reputation grows

Scientific investigation by Stellenbosch University affirms its attraction and gives its tasty fat special mention
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Vera Rubin Observatory to scan skies in ultra detail

Meanwhile, Pixar’s latest film flops and Britain plans statues for icons
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Stellenbosch steps up
News & Fox
2.
Wolf at the White House door
News & Fox / Trending
3.
A bad week for Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
Trapped in trash: life next door to a dump
News & Fox
5.
Sun rich, power poor: South Africa’s solar ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.