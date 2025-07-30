Health Beat #32 | Six-month ARV scripts slash clinic visits
From August, clinics nationwide will give stable ARV patients a six-month supply twice a year. 6MMD, already widespread in Africa, was first reported in the Western Cape last year. How will it work? Health Beat visits two Cape clinics
30 July 2025 - 13:00
byAnna-Maria van Niekerk, Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Thatego Mashabela, Tim Wege and Jeannine Snyman
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
How can data help the health department make the most of the R622m extra it received for South Africa’s HIV treatment programme? Picture: Flickr
A new ARV dispensing model is set to alleviate pressure on clinics and provide patients with more freedom.
6MMD (six-month multi-month dispensing) allows stable HIV patients to collect their medication only twice a year, cutting down on clinic visits.
Western Cape clinics began 6MMD last year, easing pressure on staff and improving retention in care through ARV clubs for stable patients.
ARV clubs help decongest clinics by grouping stable patients and streamlining ARV collections.
The national rollout of 6MMD is scheduled to begin in August, expanding the model to other provinces.
A national patient recording system is also needed, says clinic coordinator Nonhle Plaatjie, to track where people collect their ARVs from across provinces.
Health workers in the Western Cape can’t always verify if patients collect medication in different provinces when they travel, leading to confusion about treatment continuity.
Policy experts urge faster action: with more than 6-million people on ARVs, 6MMD could help the health system cope with a high number of patients, and lessen the blow of US funding cuts.
“I can plan my life now,” says Neliswa Nkwali, who has lived with HIV for 25 years. She says 6MMD has freed her from clinic queues.
From August, clinics countrywide will issue patients who are doing well on their ARVs, a six-month supply, twice a year. #6MMD is widespread in Africa and started in the Western Cape last year.
How will it work? Health Beat catches up with two Cape clinics.
Health Beat #32 | Six-month ARV scripts slash clinic visits
From August, clinics nationwide will give stable ARV patients a six-month supply twice a year. 6MMD, already widespread in Africa, was first reported in the Western Cape last year. How will it work? Health Beat visits two Cape clinics
A new ARV dispensing model is set to alleviate pressure on clinics and provide patients with more freedom.
ARV clubs help decongest clinics by grouping stable patients and streamlining ARV collections.
The national rollout of 6MMD is scheduled to begin in August, expanding the model to other provinces.
A national patient recording system is also needed, says clinic coordinator Nonhle Plaatjie, to track where people collect their ARVs from across provinces.
Health workers in the Western Cape can’t always verify if patients collect medication in different provinces when they travel, leading to confusion about treatment continuity.
Policy experts urge faster action: with more than 6-million people on ARVs, 6MMD could help the health system cope with a high number of patients, and lessen the blow of US funding cuts.
From August, clinics countrywide will issue patients who are doing well on their ARVs, a six-month supply, twice a year. #6MMD is widespread in Africa and started in the Western Cape last year. How will it work? Health Beat catches up with two Cape clinics.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
ALSO READ
Small win for activists, but South Africa’s HIV projects won’t return
South Africa gets R520m to buy the anti-HIV jab — but there’s a snag
Can South Africa’s HIV fight survive the US funding pull-out?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.