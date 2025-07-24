Sun rich, power poor: South Africa’s solar potential stalls
Weak infrastructure and regulatory uncertainty leave the country trailing in the clean energy transition
24 July 2025 - 05:00
South Africa is falling behind in solar energy growth despite having some of the best solar resources in the world and facing an energy crisis.
In 2024, the global solar and wind energy sector grew by 16%, according to the London-based Energy Institute. This accounted for 75% of new capacity, yet Africa’s solar growth was only 9.7% — the slowest globally...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.