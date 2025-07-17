Scientists hunt for clues in mystery rabies outbreak
Unlike jackals, seals weren’t known carriers of rabies, until recently. What happened?
17 July 2025 - 05:00
Along the western seaboard of Southern Africa, epidemiologists are trying to make sense of a rabies outbreak that has baffled scientists.
Just over a year ago rabies was detected in a seal off the Western Cape, the first time health officials had seen the disease spread between individuals of a sea mammal species. Since then academics have been piecing together how this happened, and how the outbreak is evolving. ..
