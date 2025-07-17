A year ago, South Africa was half happy, according to the latest survey. The US News & World Report’s Best Countries rankings put South Africa 40th out of the 89 countries that made the list. Measured between March 22 and May 23 2024, the rankings consider GDP, foreign direct investment, international tourism and the UN human development index. South Africa was the third happiest in Africa, behind Egypt (35th) and Morocco (39th). Switzerland topped the global list.
2. Wimbledon in court
The courts of Wimbledon are quiet now that the championship is over. In other courts, Wimbledon is far from done. Britain’s Royal Courts of Justice are hearing a match over Wimbledon Park, an area alongside the tennis courts, which the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club has its eyes on for extension. The battle is set to continue until January at least, with as much tension and drama as any on centre court.
3. Shark scares in sky
New York’s heatwave (hard to imagine in South Africa’s current bitter winter), movie nostalgia and drones have contributed to the US city’s latest shark scares. Drone sightings of sharks led to beach closures in Queens and Long Island, areas similar to the fictitious Amity Island, Massachusetts, where Jaws was set. How long before South African resorts use the same technology?
DINNER PARTY INTEL: South Africa ranks 40th in global happiness survey
Meanwhile, Wimbledon’s turf war heads to court, and drones bring a touch of ‘Jaws’ to New York’s beaches
1. Kind of happy
A year ago, South Africa was half happy, according to the latest survey. The US News & World Report’s Best Countries rankings put South Africa 40th out of the 89 countries that made the list. Measured between March 22 and May 23 2024, the rankings consider GDP, foreign direct investment, international tourism and the UN human development index. South Africa was the third happiest in Africa, behind Egypt (35th) and Morocco (39th). Switzerland topped the global list.
2. Wimbledon in court
The courts of Wimbledon are quiet now that the championship is over. In other courts, Wimbledon is far from done. Britain’s Royal Courts of Justice are hearing a match over Wimbledon Park, an area alongside the tennis courts, which the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club has its eyes on for extension. The battle is set to continue until January at least, with as much tension and drama as any on centre court.
3. Shark scares in sky
New York’s heatwave (hard to imagine in South Africa’s current bitter winter), movie nostalgia and drones have contributed to the US city’s latest shark scares. Drone sightings of sharks led to beach closures in Queens and Long Island, areas similar to the fictitious Amity Island, Massachusetts, where Jaws was set. How long before South African resorts use the same technology?
ALSO READ
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Karoo lamb’s reputation grows
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Vera Rubin Observatory to scan skies in ultra detail
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Iranian cities reject man’s best friend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.