Namibia shows off its hard power
Smart turnout at Grootfontein reveals a small iron fist that tilts to China
10 July 2025 - 05:00
Namibia marked its 35th anniversary in June with a parade at Grootfontein that reflected a modern military, a contrast with its bigger, wealthier southern neighbour.
Like South Africa’s, the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) has contributed to UN and AU peacekeeping missions. Among the countries where its soldiers served are Cambodia, Angola, Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, Liberia, Kosovo and Ivory Coast. At the regional level, the NDF played a critical role in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from 1998 to 2001, alongside Angola and Zimbabwe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.