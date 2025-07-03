Namibian mine reaps what it sows — in maize
B2Gold’s Otjikoto project grows maize to boost food security and create local jobs
03 July 2025 - 05:00
A gold mine in northern Namibia is putting its money where hungry mouths are, contributing to the country’s food security.
Five years after the first gold was poured in 2014, the Canadian-owned B2Gold Otjikoto mine discovered the land was also suitable for agriculture. It began planting in 2019, naming it the Erhardtshof Agricultural Project after the original farm. This year, it is expected to have a harvest of close to 2,000t of white maize...
