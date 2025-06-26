Taddy Blecher’s education revolution
The founder of the Maharishi Invincibility Institute is on a mission to uplift Joburg’s inner-city youth
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Taddy Blecher, once described by The Economist as a Harry Potter lookalike, is creating a bit of magic of his own in Joburg’s rundown inner city.
The former actuary was once tempted to move to the US, but after an epiphany he decided to stay and teach — in a somewhat unconventional way. Today, inspired by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, he uses transcendental meditation to help poor South Africans access quality education...
