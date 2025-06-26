EMPLOYMENT
How to lift jobs gloom
Boosting the informal sector will help address low growth
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Breaking down barriers faced by South Africa’s informal economic sector is one way to tackle the sluggish economy, according to Prof Haroon Bhorat of the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town (UCT).
According to Stats SA’s employment statistics for the first quarter of 2025, full-time employment decreased by 55,000 or 0.6% quarter on quarter from 9,503,000 in December 2024 to 9,448,000 in March 2025. This was due to decreases in the trade, community services, mining and business service industries...
