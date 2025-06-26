Farms fight power cuts with renewable energy drive
Irregular electricity supply is hitting agriculture as hard as drought and pests
A collaboration between the Western Cape government and a nonprofit organisation is helping farmers deal with a range of challenges, including irregular electricity supply.
Guidelines for farmers have been provided by the provincial department of agriculture and GreenCape, a nonprofit that drives green economy solutions. Their step-by-step assistance is designed to help farmers make informed decisions about renewable energy and energy-efficiency measures. It underscores the importance of resilient farming, a modern agricultural approach that prioritises sustainability, adaptability and reduced environmental impact. It aims to safeguard farming against climate shocks and pests, and to ensure long-term productivity and profitability...
