Search for apartheid’s missing bodies extends beyond South Africa
Gallows exhumation project brings closure to families, as team prepares to search across borders
19 June 2025 - 05:00
For nearly 40 years, Benjamin Moloise’s body lay in a pauper’s grave, a final resting place chosen by the apartheid state. His family were not allowed to attend his burial after he was executed on October 18 1985.
The hanging provoked worldwide opprobrium. The 30-year-old poet and political activist had been accused of murdering Phillipus Selepe, a security policeman...
