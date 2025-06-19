Crowie Holdings: 25 years of building a better SA
Collaboration and innovation have powered the group’s growth into a R3.5bn empire offering integrated property and construction solutions
As Crowie Holdings celebrates 25 years of operation, the group stands as a notable example of black-owned business success in SA’s property and infrastructure sectors.
Founded in 2000 by brothers Rowan and Clinton Crowie, the company has grown into a diversified investment holding, offering integrated services that span property development, construction, project management, and asset management.
Over the past two-and-a-half decades, Crowie Holdings has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive solutions from concept through to completion across residential, commercial, municipal and industrial sectors. This holistic approach enables the group to manage the complexities of property implementation with agility and precision, meeting the evolving needs of a diverse client base.
A key component of the group is Enza Construction, which has played a pivotal role in advancing SA’s infrastructure. Specialising in civils, housing, education, healthcare and retail projects, Enza is committed to delivering safe, efficient and community-enhancing developments.
Its expansion into electrical infrastructure through Tractionel Enterprise and structural engineering with Post Tensioning & Structural Solutions further strengthens Crowie’s capability to handle technically complex projects.
“The strength of our group lies in collaboration and innovation,” says Rowan Crowie, group CEO. “We continuously challenge ourselves to provide solutions that not only meet client expectations but also contribute positively to communities and the environment.”
Crowie Holdings’ approach is underpinned by a culture of progressive thinking and safety, qualities that have earned the trust of both public and private sector partners. The group’s subsidiaries work synergistically, from development and construction to property and facilities management, allowing for seamless project delivery and asset optimisation.
Looking ahead, Crowie Holdings is focused on expanding its footprint in SA’s growing infrastructure market. Sustainability and technological innovation are at the forefront of its strategy, with an emphasis on adopting modern construction methodologies and environmentally responsible practices.
Its acquisition of a majority stake in Mace Project Solutions — the South African branch of the global consultancy Mace Group — exemplifies Crowie’s commitment to broadening its project management and consultancy expertise.
As SA continues to develop its infrastructure and property landscape, Crowie Holdings is well positioned to contribute meaningfully to this transformation, blending experience, innovation, and community impact as it moves into its next quarter-century.
This article was sponsored by Crowie Holdings.