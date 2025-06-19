Crowie Holdings: 25 years of building a better SA

As Crowie Holdings celebrates 25 years of operation, the group stands as a notable example of black-owned business success in SA’s property and infrastructure sectors.

Founded in 2000 by brothers Rowan and Clinton Crowie, the company has grown into a diversified investment holding, offering integrated services that span property development, construction, project management, and asset management.

Over the past two-and-a-half decades, Crowie Holdings has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive solutions from concept through to completion across residential, commercial, municipal and industrial sectors. This holistic approach enables the group to manage the complexities of property implementation with agility and precision, meeting the evolving needs of a diverse client base.