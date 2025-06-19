MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Is MultiChoice finally listening to its customers?
As subscriber losses grow, the pay-TV giant considers unbundling SuperSport from DStv
19 June 2025 - 05:00
MultiChoice Group is “accelerating” an investigation into whether it should unbundle its SuperSport channels from the rest of DStv. This comes as consumers continue their steady march away from the pay-television operator.
CEO Calvo Mawela revealed the plan in an interview with TechCentral last week and said a decision would be made by the end of the broadcaster’s financial year — March 31 2026...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.