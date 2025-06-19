Auditor-general owed R1bn as municipalities fall behind on audit fees
MP Wouter Wessels warns that unpaid audit fees threaten the watchdog’s funding
19 June 2025 - 05:00
The auditor-general (AG) is owed about R1bn in fees by municipalities, with the biggest culprits in the Free State, North West and the Northern Cape.
This is according to the chair of parliament’s standing committee on the AG, Wouter Wessels. Wessels, who served as the FF Plus’s head of elections last year, has been chair of the committee since the seventh administration was formed a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.