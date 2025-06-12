What ‘Day Zero’ taught the Western Cape
The province has a simple plan to deal with future droughts: fix the infrastructure
12 June 2025 - 05:00
The Western Cape is just one dry winter away from drought — and earlier this year the weather service predicted below-normal rainfall this season. While predictions can change, it is a warning.
But it’s not all doom and gloom; provincial officials say they are better prepared this time around, thanks to lessons learnt from Cape Town’s devastating 2016-2018 drought, when the spectre of “Day Zero” loomed large. ..
