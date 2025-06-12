Pick n Pay sings the private-label blues
Checkers’s Forage & Feast wins the day as its retail rival backs down on court fight
12 June 2025 - 05:00
A three-year trademark dispute between retail rivals Pick n Pay and Shoprite Checkers over private-label products has been quietly resolved. Pick n Pay withdrew its appeal just before the case was due to be heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
Shoprite had accused its rival of imitating Checkers’s Forage & Feast line with its Crafted Collection range and applied for an interdict in July 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.