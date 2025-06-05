GDP figures: the slump continues
Economists question why Ramaphosa’s reform agenda is not translating into meaningful growth
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Government policy remains firmly and obstinately locked into its failure to prioritise pro-growth policies.
Economists and analysts expressed frustration this week as Stats SA reported that the economy expanded by an underwhelming 0.1% in the first quarter of 2025, in line with the country’s long-running low growth trajectory...
