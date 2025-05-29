South African wine exporters on edge as US mulls 30% tariff
Industry warns of job losses and economic fallout as trade terms come under pressure
29 May 2025 - 05:00
South Africa’s wine exporters are anxiously watching tariff negotiations with the US that could shape the future of the market.
Even after last week’s meeting with US President Donald Trump, there is no clarity on the sustainability of wine exports to the US should the proposed 30% tariff come into effect in July...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.