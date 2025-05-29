Smart farming takes off with drones
From soil sensors to satellite connectivity, South African farmers are embracing technology to boost efficiency and sustainability
29 May 2025 - 05:00
Devroll Legodi, a farmer with her feet firmly on the ground and her vision in the sky, believes drones can play a crucial role in agriculture.
The Bronkhorstspruit vegetable farmer says drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and sensors can map entire farms, monitor crop health, detect pests or diseases early and even assess soil conditions. “This helps farmers make better decisions on where to irrigate, fertilise, or treat crops, saving time, inputs and money,” says Legodi...
