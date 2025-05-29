Sahpra has only approved one form of ketamine — a nasal spray — to treat depression, but it’s not yet available in the country. Picture: Pexels
What began as a good anaesthetic because of its pain-beating properties has evolved into a so-called game-changing treatment for depression, but with no clear guidelines, clinics are cashing in.
Also linked with the party scene and celebrity scandals, ketamine is promoted online as a treatment for migraines, anxiety, addiction and ADHD, but are these claims credible?
In South Africa, doctors can prescribe ketamine, even though drip infusions haven’t been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority for anything outside of anaesthesia.
Specialists warn that ketamine therapy requires expert training and monitoring.
Psychiatrist Bavi Vythilingum, who runs a clinic offering ketamine infusions with an anaesthetist present, reports good results, but is concerned about “cowboy clinics” run by doctors without extra training in psychiatry and anaesthesiology.
Medical breakthrough or dangerous shortcut? Behind the ketamine craze
Research shows it can work quickly to improve mood, but experts are concerned about the rise of unregulated clinics using ketamine in ways that aren’t backed by solid evidence or properly supervised
What began as a good anaesthetic because of its pain-beating properties has evolved into a so-called game-changing treatment for depression, but with no clear guidelines, clinics are cashing in.
Also linked with the party scene and celebrity scandals, ketamine is promoted online as a treatment for migraines, anxiety, addiction and ADHD, but are these claims credible?
In South Africa, doctors can prescribe ketamine, even though drip infusions haven’t been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority for anything outside of anaesthesia.
Specialists warn that ketamine therapy requires expert training and monitoring.
Psychiatrist Bavi Vythilingum, who runs a clinic offering ketamine infusions with an anaesthetist present, reports good results, but is concerned about “cowboy clinics” run by doctors without extra training in psychiatry and anaesthesiology.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
PODCAST: Do ADHD meds work to cram during exams?
PODCAST: 8 in 10 ADHD cases are genetic. Can you outgrow it?
How one woman set up a mental health helpline for the whole of South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.