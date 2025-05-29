PROFILE
For PSG’s Lyle Sankar, it’s all about people management
The new CEO plans to lead by example, going into the office daily, despite the business’s hybrid work model
29 May 2025 - 05:00
The first job Lyle Sankar, the new CEO of PSG Asset Management (PSGAM), had after graduating from the University of Cape Town was in auditing, doing his articles at Deloitte.
But he says it was never his intended career path, and as soon as he could, he left...
