AFRICA
Exposed in the DRC
End of mission highlights decline of South African military influence
22 May 2025 - 05:00
The withdrawal of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has highlighted South Africa’s declining capabilities in supporting peacekeeping operations.
Peacekeeping has been a priority for South African foreign policy since the late 1990s, premised on the idea its prosperity depends on a secure and peaceful Africa. It began in 1998 with the SADC intervention in Lesotho. In 1999, it joined a UN mission in the DRC, to which it still contributes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.