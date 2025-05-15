PODCAST: Do ADHD meds work to cram during exams?

Regardless of claims that it is being targeted by short sellers, the junior miner needs to keep a sharp focus on its operational performance
A successful national lottery licence bid could change the odds for the gaming group
Street renaming halted amid diplomatic risks, political wrangling and fraud claims
The market has been wary of the pharma company, perhaps due to its lack of a rand hedging ability. But the group has some rosy prospects
How two of Europe’s star-studded teams are shaping up ahead of the Champions League showdown in Munich
Under CEO Jeanette Marais, market confidence surges as earnings climb
ADHD medication is sometimes abused, for example, when students without the condition use it to study better. The reality, however, psychiatrist Renata Schoeman tells Mia Malan in this podcast, is that the medicine doesn’t work for people without ADHD. In fact, it can worsen their performance.
The results for the first medicine to treat attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were released in 1937, and over the years many other medicines have been tested and come onto the market.
People with ADHD find it harder to concentrate and control their emotions than people without the condition, and they often also struggle with time management, are disorganised and can be impulsive.
People with ADHD often also have other mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety or autism spectrum disorders.
Like all other medicine, ADHD treatment has side effects, of which appetite suppression and insomnia are the most common.
In the last of Bhekisisa’s two-part podcast series on ADHD, Malan asks Schoeman: how does ADHD medicine work, what can and can’t it do, and what happens if ADHD is left untreated?
Listen to part 1.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PODCAST: Do ADHD meds work to cram during exams?
How does ADHD medicine work and what can — and can’t — it do? The medication is often abused by students wanting to cram during exams. But ADHD meds don’t work for people without the condition
ADHD medication is sometimes abused, for example, when students without the condition use it to study better. The reality, however, psychiatrist Renata Schoeman tells Mia Malan in this podcast, is that the medicine doesn’t work for people without ADHD. In fact, it can worsen their performance.
The results for the first medicine to treat attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were released in 1937, and over the years many other medicines have been tested and come onto the market.
People with ADHD find it harder to concentrate and control their emotions than people without the condition, and they often also struggle with time management, are disorganised and can be impulsive.
People with ADHD often also have other mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety or autism spectrum disorders.
Like all other medicine, ADHD treatment has side effects, of which appetite suppression and insomnia are the most common.
In the last of Bhekisisa’s two-part podcast series on ADHD, Malan asks Schoeman: how does ADHD medicine work, what can and can’t it do, and what happens if ADHD is left untreated?
Listen to part 1.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
PODCAST: 8 in 10 ADHD cases are genetic. Can you outgrow it?
Dr Dusi, Dr Google, stigma and all the other reasons pregnant women are risking their lives
What they don’t teach in medical school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.