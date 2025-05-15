News & Fox

PODCAST: Do ADHD meds work to cram during exams?

How does ADHD medicine work and what can — and can’t — it do? The medication is often abused by students wanting to cram during exams. But ADHD meds don’t work for people without the condition

15 May 2025 - 13:15
by Bhekisisa Team
Picture: Unsplash
Picture: Unsplash
 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

PODCAST: 8 in 10 ADHD cases are genetic. Can you outgrow it?

Up to 16% of schoolchildren have ADHD, but in South Africa’s public health sector the proportion of diagnosed kids is often as low as 2%. Why?
Dr Dusi, Dr Google, stigma and all the other reasons pregnant women are risking their lives

Women have had the right to choose abortion for 30 years in South Africa, with government facilities offering the service for free. So why are so ...
What they don’t teach in medical school

Plenty of people told Sarah Stein that practising medicine would be difficult. Now, as a fifth-year medical student, she wishes she listened more ...
