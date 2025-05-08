PROFILE
Chris Fallows fights for South Africa’s threatened sharks
He’s on the side of a species against Earth’s most dangerous: humans
Introducing Chris Fallows is akin to experiencing the start of a superhero movie. He’s gone where few have dared to go: free-diving with great white sharks and facing agitated male elephants. Yet the most life-threatening encounters he has had have involved humans plundering marine protected areas.
Fallows, the wildlife photographer, naturalist, shark expert, ocean advocate, elephant whisperer, skipper, explorer and activist, speaks to the FM from an island in the Maldives as he’s waiting for a flight to a small atoll. He’s hoping to dive with a special shark he hasn’t seen in the wild for 19 years — the now critically endangered oceanic white tip shark. Jacques Cousteau called them the most dangerous sharks in the sea. Fallows describes them as “bold”...
