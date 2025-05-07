AuctionInc, SkyRise launch landmark private healthcare property sale

AuctionInc and SkyRise Properties have launched the landmark sale of 14 private healthcare facilities in strategic locations around SA.

This release marks more than just a significant transaction — it signals a shift in how healthcare real estate is accessed, valued, and transacted in SA.

By aligning AuctionInc’s powerful auction platform with SkyRise Properties’ precision-driven investment sales expertise, this partnership is setting a new benchmark in the commercialisation of essential services infrastructure.

At a time when resilient, future-forward sectors are top of mind for savvy investors, this portfolio offers not only rare access to high-quality healthcare assets but also a powerful narrative of transformation and opportunity.

For SkyRise Properties, this is just the beginning. As the firm continues to shape a bespoke and strategic property landscape — one defined by excellence, insight, and meaningful impact — it invites investors to see beyond the deal and into the future of purpose-led property investment.

The portfolio: built for purpose, ready for impact

Released to market in May, the 14-property portfolio represents one of the most significant private healthcare real estate offerings ever assembled in SA.

Spanning key urban and peri-urban growth nodes, the portfolio is a curated blend of stabilised income-producing assets — some underpinned by long-term triple net leases — and value-add facilities ideal for redevelopment or direct occupation by healthcare professionals.