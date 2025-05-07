AuctionInc, SkyRise launch landmark private healthcare property sale
With 14 prime SA healthcare facilities up for auction, this is a rare chance to invest in a resilient, fast-growing real estate sector
AuctionInc and SkyRise Properties have launched the landmark sale of 14 private healthcare facilities in strategic locations around SA.
This release marks more than just a significant transaction — it signals a shift in how healthcare real estate is accessed, valued, and transacted in SA.
By aligning AuctionInc’s powerful auction platform with SkyRise Properties’ precision-driven investment sales expertise, this partnership is setting a new benchmark in the commercialisation of essential services infrastructure.
At a time when resilient, future-forward sectors are top of mind for savvy investors, this portfolio offers not only rare access to high-quality healthcare assets but also a powerful narrative of transformation and opportunity.
For SkyRise Properties, this is just the beginning. As the firm continues to shape a bespoke and strategic property landscape — one defined by excellence, insight, and meaningful impact — it invites investors to see beyond the deal and into the future of purpose-led property investment.
The portfolio: built for purpose, ready for impact
Released to market in May, the 14-property portfolio represents one of the most significant private healthcare real estate offerings ever assembled in SA.
Spanning key urban and peri-urban growth nodes, the portfolio is a curated blend of stabilised income-producing assets — some underpinned by long-term triple net leases — and value-add facilities ideal for redevelopment or direct occupation by healthcare professionals.
This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity. We’re not just releasing properties — we’re unlocking a sector that is bursting with demand but tightly held and capital-intensive to enterLuanda Tlhotlhalemaje, senior Investment Sales specialist at SkyRise Properties
Standout assets include the Sunset Square Medical Centre in Fourways, tenanted by Cure Day Hospitals, a premier day hospital operator; and strategically located sites in Welkom, Fochville, and Eldorado Park, each chosen for their access to growing patient populations and proximity to critical transport infrastructure.
“This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity,” says Luanda Tlhotlhalemaje, senior Investment Sales specialist at SkyRise Properties. “We’re not just releasing properties — we’re unlocking a sector that is bursting with demand but tightly held and capital-intensive to enter.”
Why healthcare real estate, why now?
The South African healthcare sector has proven remarkably resilient — anchored by strong demand, regulatory stability, and growing private sector involvement. But the real story lies in the scarcity of purpose-built infrastructure and the long timelines required to bring new facilities online.
Healthcare real estate has emerged globally as a defensive asset class — offering investors long leases, high tenant stickiness, inflation protection, and alignment with essential service delivery. In SA, those fundamentals are even more pronounced, creating a high barrier to entry and a premium on quality stock.
“This is not just about yield. It’s about long-term positioning in a sector that touches lives and delivers stable returns,” says Tlhotlhalemaje. “We’re seeing growing institutional appetite — from private equity to listed real estate investment trusts — all looking for assets that hold up in volatile markets. This is where the smart capital is heading.”
A sales strategy built to win
The sale will be executed through a dual-channel approach:
- AuctionInc’s competitive auction process, targeting agile investors ready to move; and
- SkyRise’s bespoke closed tender, crafted for those who require time for deeper structuring and analysis.
Together, the firms are bringing speed, flexibility, and sophistication to market — a necessary combination for a portfolio of this calibre. It’s a sales strategy designed to unlock maximum value while upholding the integrity and excellence both brands are known for.
“We are not transactional. We are transformational,” says Tlhotlhalemaje. “This collaboration represents the next era of real estate deal making — where strategy, impact, and precision meet.”
The bigger picture: property with purpose
This landmark launch is not just a showcase of prime healthcare real estate — it’s a glimpse into the broader ambition of SkyRise Properties: to champion deals that change the game, elevate communities, and define new standards for strategic brokerage.
In a market flooded with the transactional, SkyRise is carving out space for the intentional — where investment is not only measured in returns, but in the ability to shape industries, expand services, and create long-term value for investors and communities alike.
“The true mark of a great broker isn’t just how they close a deal — it’s how they create one,” says Tlhotlhalemaje. “At SkyRise, we build deals that matter. We execute with precision. And we always see the bigger picture.”
Investor information and next steps
The bidding process will commence in early May 2025. Qualified investors and healthcare operators are invited to register for access to the information packs, tenant profiles, lease documentation, and due diligence materials.
For more information or to arrange private consultations, contact:
SkyRise Properties
- Email: Luanda@skyriseproperties.co.za
- Phone: 071 904 4061
- Website: Skyriseproperties.co.za
AuctionInc
- Email: Ari@auctioninc.co.za
- Phone: 083 414 9811
- Website: Auctioninc.co.za
This article was sponsored by AuctionInc.