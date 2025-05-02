A $40m bet on our continent’s future
The Public Investment Corp joins Africa50 to accelerate growth
02 May 2025 - 05:00
South Africa’s Public Investment Corp (PIC) is making waves in African infrastructure financing. With a $40m investment, the PIC has become the 36th shareholder in Africa50, a pan-African platform founded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to fast-track infrastructure projects across the continent...
