PODCAST: 8 in 10 ADHD cases are genetic. Can you outgrow it?
Up to 16% of school-aged children and 4% of adults have ADHD, according to international studies. But in South Africa, the proportion of people with ADHD who use government health facilities is as low as 2%, because the public sector doesn’t have enough of the right health workers to diagnose people
18 April 2025 - 09:00
byBhekisisa Team
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
In this podcast episode, Mia Malan speaks to psychiatrist Renata Schoeman, who is the co-author of South Africa’s ADHD management guidelines and chairs the special interest ADHD group of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. Picture: Envato
In South Africa, the proportion of primary schoolchildren with ADHD who use government health facilities is as low as 1.72%, because the public sector doesn’t have enough of the right health workers to diagnose people.
PODCAST: 8 in 10 ADHD cases are genetic. Can you outgrow it?
Up to 16% of school-aged children and 4% of adults have ADHD, according to international studies. But in South Africa, the proportion of people with ADHD who use government health facilities is as low as 2%, because the public sector doesn’t have enough of the right health workers to diagnose people
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
ALSO READ
Why are thousands of babies dumped in South Africa each year?
Blaming the ‘wrong girl for getting pregnant
How one woman set up a mental health helpline for the whole of South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.