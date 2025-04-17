Michelin chefs bring northern fine dining expertise to the south
Top chefs from the northern hemisphere teach their skills to culinary colleagues in Mauritius
Once a year, chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants congregate in Mauritius to teach their skills to culinary colleagues from the southern hemisphere, where there are only seven Michelin-rated restaurants, all in Argentina.
At the annual Constance Festival Culinaire, held last month, Michelin chefs led a series of events and demonstrations, dinners, and competitions. Among them were Pierre Hermé, the “Picasso of Pastry”; Régis Marcon from the Auvergne-Rhône-Alps region of France and known as “chef of the mountains”; Norwegian Ørjan Johannessen; Italian Roberto Di Pinto; Austrian Lukas Kapeller; and French chef Frédéric Morel...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.