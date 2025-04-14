News & Fox

Why are thousands of babies dumped in South Africa each year?

Bhekisisa travels to a mortuary in Soweto, where the bodies of newborns and foetuses speak volumes about the challenges facing mothers

14 April 2025 - 08:00
by Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela and Justin Barlow
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
 

  • Every year, hundreds of newborns and foetuses are found dumped in the veld, dumps and public toilets.

  • Abandonment is often because of a lack of options. When mothers feel desperate, they may choose to dispose of their newborns.

  • While it’s difficult to track exact numbers, some experts estimate that abandoned babies and foetuses make up 2% of the 70,000 unnatural deaths recorded in South Africa annually.

  • Autopsies reveal that most foetuses found abandoned are not developed enough to survive outside the womb.

  • Despite our liberal abortion laws, many things make it hard to get a safe abortion, like long waiting lists, lots of admin, understaffed state clinics and stigma.

  • Some fall prey to unethical practitioners offering fake pills and unreliable procedures that put their health and their lives at risk.

  • Reproductive health experts say there should be more campaigns that tell people about contraception and safe abortions. Training health-care workers to provide nonjudgmental care could help reduce unintended pregnancies.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

The toxic storm brewing in Soweto’s Snake Park

As climate change intensifies, Soweto’s toxic legacy becomes even more dangerous. Residents living beside an old mine dump face worsening health ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Many people don’t report rape. Here’s how to do it if you decide to

The legal steps to report sexual assault in South Africa are straightforward. But there are a lot of reasons that people don’t do it
News & Fox
4 months ago

How breast milk can help fight climate change

The World Bank estimates that every $1 invested in encouraging breastfeeding could generate $35, injecting billions into the world’s economy
News & Fox
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Blaming the ‘wrong girl for getting pregnant
News & Fox
2.
Is Edgars back from the brink?
News & Fox
3.
Getting back on the Cape track
News & Fox
4.
Teaching history’s dark lessons
News & Fox / Trending
5.
Why one expert is taking on Big Sugar
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.