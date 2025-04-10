PROFILE
Why one expert is taking on Big Sugar
Health researcher warns of processed food risks and calls for urgent action
10 April 2025 - 05:00
Prof Karen Hofman, one of this year’s two recipients of the top South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) award, says that if she could wave a magic wand, she would eradicate harmful food and drink advertising aimed at children.
Hofman, a political and lifestyle activist, also describes herself as “a health researcher who cares about policy impact and policy change”. She says commercial influences on health are driving South Africa’s noncommunicable diseases to epidemic levels...
