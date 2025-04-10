News & Fox

A good week for Siboniso Masango

Sundowns fan gave us all fresh hope in humanity at Esperance match

10 April 2025 - 05:00
Siboniso Masango a Sundowns fan who has gained popularity after images of him saving an Esperance of Tunisia fan trended on social media. / Thulani Mbele
Siboniso Masango a Sundowns fan who has gained popularity after images of him saving an Esperance of Tunisia fan trended on social media. / Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele

Amid the post-match fighting raging in the stands around him at Loftus Versfeld last week, Mamelodi Sundowns supporter Siboniso Masango demonstrated the true spirit of ubuntu in saving a rival club’s supporter from serious injury, or even death. The rescue happened at an African Champions League match between Sundowns and Esperance of Tunisia. The Esperance fan, in an attempt to escape the violence, slipped over a barrier on an upper-tier stand and clung to the railing for dear life. Masango rushed across and pulled the man to safety.

 

A bad week for the law 

 

All those old lawyer jokes were resurrected last week when the Legal Practitioners’ Fidelity Fund revealed the names of 57 lawyers who have been disbarred or convicted of misconduct over the past seven years. The fund said it was an effort to uphold transparency and protect the public from “unethical legal practitioners”. The disgraced lawyers had committed fraud, theft of trust funds and other serious offences. “The legal profession is built on trust, and when this trust is broken it not only harms clients but also damages the integrity of the justice system,” the fund said. 

 

 

