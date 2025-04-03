PROFILE
Cape Town deputy mayor Eddie Andrews tackles spatial planning challenges
With the Mother City bursting at the seams, the man behind urban design faces a monumental task
03 April 2025 - 05:00
Eddie Andrews’s career path has taken him from the front row of the scrum to the front bench of local politics. It wasn’t as straightforward as running onto a rugby field. “I stumbled into sports, and I stumbled into politics,” says Cape Town’s deputy mayor.
Andrews, 48, who grew up in Mitchells Plain, graduated from Steenberg High in Retreat. He is still remembered as a pillar in the front row for Western Province, the Stormers and the Springboks, earning 23 Test caps...
