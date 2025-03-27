The son also rises: family legacies shape mining’s future
Dynastic influence drives new mining investments, with former CEOs leading the charge
27 March 2025 - 05:00
Once upon a time CEOs of companies as grand as Anglo American migrated to a beachside villa or golfing redoubt when they retired. Not today. Take the list of investors stumping up $21m for shares in AIM-listed Zanaga Iron Ore Co (Zioc).
They include Tony Trahar and Mark Cutifani, who walked the corridors of 44 Main Street for a collective 17 years. Alongside their investment vehicle, Greymont Bay, is Mick Davis, the former CEO of Xstrata, a Zioc investor in his own right. It was Davis who first spotted the potential of the Zanaga project, in the Republic of Congo (RoC)...
