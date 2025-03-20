Torture in Lesotho: report exposes police brutality
Security forces are accused of beating, torturing and mutilating civilians as part of a crackdown on gangs
20 March 2025 - 05:00
Lesotho soldiers and police officers have been accused of torturing suspects during two recent controversial internal operations.
Revelations of human rights violations are contained in a new report by the country’s ombudsman, Tlotliso Polaki. The 21-page report gives details of police and army methods in Operation Fiela and Operation Hard Fist, which targeted gangs and illegal firearms...
