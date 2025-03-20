PROFILE
Giles Heeger on managing other people’s money
The new Stanlib South Africa CEO believes the key to success lies in building great teams and driving performance
20 March 2025 - 05:00
Sanlam may have sold its active investment management business, but Standard Bank has every intention of keeping its Stanlib investment business.
Sanlam officially swapped Sanlam Investment Management (SIM) for a 12.3% stake in South Africa’s largest asset manager, Ninety One. This put pressure on other shops owned by life offices to reconsider their future. Old Mutual has been quiet but might make an announcement soon...
