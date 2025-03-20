DINNER PARTY INTEL: South Africa’s promising nut harvest

Lucrative: As global demand for macadamia nuts grows, investing in its production promises ever increasing returns. Picture: SUPPLIED
1. Nuts about nuts
Harvesting time for macadamias has begun, and in South Africa, the world’s largest producer of these nuts, the crop is expected to rise by 7% this year.
The country’s farmers will benefit: the Global Macadamias website reports price increases of up to 37%. China and Vietnam are the biggest buyers of the in-shell nuts, while Western and Asian countries want only the kernel. The report sounds a warning note, however, pointing to the danger posed by possible US tariffs.
2. Cheers to London
Oenophiles once considered London a cultural desert because of the lack of good wines in its restaurants. Today the city has 519 such establishments that serve fine wine from the world’s top 250 wine and champagne houses. This is according to the annual “Wealth Report” by Knight Frank, which chronicles what the rich buy and where they live. London has 100 more than Paris, which came third after New York, which is in second place with 480.
3. Gibson gets his gun after firing
Film star Mel Gibson, who had his firearm licence taken away after a violent misdemeanour conviction in 2011, has it back.
Mel Gibson
However, this did not go without a hitch. The US justice department attorney dealing with gun violation pardons, Elizabeth Oyer, refused to recommend the returning of the licence — but was fired a day later. She said she was not given a reason for her sacking and the department denied it was about Gibson’s licence.
