Are South African cities stuck in economic growth limbo?
A new report reveals the stagnation of South African metros and missed economic opportunities
20 March 2025 - 05:00
The growth of cities in developing countries has been remarkable as thriving metros fostered investment, businesses, jobs and economic growth.
Shanghai, for example, has mushroomed over the past three decades, with employment driven by growth in the services sector. Its population has tripled. There has been similar growth in other cities in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and, to a lesser extent, Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.