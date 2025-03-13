He came, he saw, and now he manages the V&A Waterfront

David Green, the CEO of the V&A Waterfront, says the precinct he is responsible for is a gemstone.
“We are fortunate to be custodians of it for a time,” he says. “We should polish the jewel and shine it up and make [it] the best.”
David Green, CEO, V&A Waterfront
Green has been awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contributions to UK-South Africa relations in his capacity as manager of the Waterfront “neighbourhood” and chair of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art.
The museum, which opened seven years ago, has gained globalrecognition as a premier cultural institution for displaying African art.
About the Waterfront, Green says: “There is nothing quite like sailing in, looking at Table Mountain. It’s iconic and it’s just breathtaking — one of God’s assets.”
Under Green’s leadership the V&A has grown to be one of Africa’s leading tourism destinations, attracting 24-million international and local visitors annually. It is celebrated for its blend of heritage and culture and its innovative approaches to environmental challenges and job creation.
Before taking up his post, Green spent a decade in private property and port development in the UK. He led major projects in Glasgow and Liverpool and managed ports across the UK and Ireland. He has held senior management positions in the manufacturing sector in the UK, Brazil and Costa Rica. He is also chair of the Two Oceans Aquarium and a former chair of Wesgro.
It was important to know how to restore often beautiful 100-year-old derelict buildings sensitively
David Green
Green tells FM the OBE award was a “pleasant and happy surprise”.
He and his wife, Wendy, first came to Cape Town in 1996 to visit family. “As many Brits do, you say this is an extraordinary place — whether it’s the sea, the mountain, the big skies, the food, the wine.” Three years later they bought a house in Hout Bay, and visited regularly in the following years.
In 2008, after their children had graduated, they took extended leave and renovated “a beautiful Victorian” house in Woodstock. While on leave Green talked to headhunters, and “as coincidence would have it”, the Waterfront was sold for $1bn and the buyers — London & Regional Properties and Emirati investment firm Dubai World — were looking for a new CEO.
On the strength of Green’s previous port management experience he was appointed.
“The role was actually [managing] that transition from a state-owned port to a more commercial private-owned port, and also doing the redevelopment of the land,” Green says.
“People love to live and work and play by the water, so what’s important is to know how ports work and how you transition often beautiful 100-year-old derelict buildings and sensitively restore them. That’s always kind of been in my blood.” The “symmetry of the grandeur”, the windows and other beautiful features of old buildings are close to his heart, he says.
The V&A Waterfront’s latest revamp project, the restored 1919 Union Castle building, reopened late last year. It has retail space, and has brought chef David Higgs’s award-winning Marble restaurant to Cape Town, offering rooftop dining with panoramic views of the working harbour and Table Mountain.
Green’s excitement is palpable as he talks about developments during his tenure. These include the Silo, Canal and Dry Dock districts.
A priority has always been to connect the city and people to the Waterfront.
“We’re a responsible developer who’s looking to ensure that, as a neighbourhood of Cape Town, it shines and it’s one of the finest waterfront neighbourhoods in the world, and that Cape Town, as a walkable, characterful and interesting city, thrives.”
Also, it’s about what local people enjoy.
“Tourists don’t want tourist traps. If you reach the standard and the locals like your art, craft and design and the locals like your food offering and retail offering, then you have a hit.”
He mentions the Oranjezicht City Farm Market as an example frequented by local buyers and sellers. “It’s world class — one of the top 10 farmers’ markets.”
The long-term plan for the V&A includes a R20bn development towards Granger Bay, to be rolled out in phases over the next 15 to 20 years, with plans to break ground in 2025. It includes a public walkway linking the city centre to Mouille Point and the western peninsula’s seaboard promenade. The project will be subject to statutory approvals that include environmental impact and reclamation assessments.
“You’ve got to keep refreshing and rejuvenating. There is a lovely expression: if you think you’re finished, you’re done,” says Green.
PROFILE
He came, he saw, and now he manages the V&A Waterfront
David Green’s contribution to economic, cultural and tourism links between the UK and South Africa earned him an OBE award in his homeland
David Green, the CEO of the V&A Waterfront, says the precinct he is responsible for is a gemstone.
“We are fortunate to be custodians of it for a time,” he says. “We should polish the jewel and shine it up and make [it] the best.”
Green has been awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contributions to UK-South Africa relations in his capacity as manager of the Waterfront “neighbourhood” and chair of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art.
The museum, which opened seven years ago, has gained global recognition as a premier cultural institution for displaying African art.
About the Waterfront, Green says: “There is nothing quite like sailing in, looking at Table Mountain. It’s iconic and it’s just breathtaking — one of God’s assets.”
Under Green’s leadership the V&A has grown to be one of Africa’s leading tourism destinations, attracting 24-million international and local visitors annually. It is celebrated for its blend of heritage and culture and its innovative approaches to environmental challenges and job creation.
Before taking up his post, Green spent a decade in private property and port development in the UK. He led major projects in Glasgow and Liverpool and managed ports across the UK and Ireland. He has held senior management positions in the manufacturing sector in the UK, Brazil and Costa Rica. He is also chair of the Two Oceans Aquarium and a former chair of Wesgro.
Green tells FM the OBE award was a “pleasant and happy surprise”.
He and his wife, Wendy, first came to Cape Town in 1996 to visit family. “As many Brits do, you say this is an extraordinary place — whether it’s the sea, the mountain, the big skies, the food, the wine.” Three years later they bought a house in Hout Bay, and visited regularly in the following years.
In 2008, after their children had graduated, they took extended leave and renovated “a beautiful Victorian” house in Woodstock. While on leave Green talked to headhunters, and “as coincidence would have it”, the Waterfront was sold for $1bn and the buyers — London & Regional Properties and Emirati investment firm Dubai World — were looking for a new CEO.
On the strength of Green’s previous port management experience he was appointed.
“The role was actually [managing] that transition from a state-owned port to a more commercial private-owned port, and also doing the redevelopment of the land,” Green says.
“People love to live and work and play by the water, so what’s important is to know how ports work and how you transition often beautiful 100-year-old derelict buildings and sensitively restore them. That’s always kind of been in my blood.” The “symmetry of the grandeur”, the windows and other beautiful features of old buildings are close to his heart, he says.
The V&A Waterfront’s latest revamp project, the restored 1919 Union Castle building, reopened late last year. It has retail space, and has brought chef David Higgs’s award-winning Marble restaurant to Cape Town, offering rooftop dining with panoramic views of the working harbour and Table Mountain.
Green’s excitement is palpable as he talks about developments during his tenure. These include the Silo, Canal and Dry Dock districts.
A priority has always been to connect the city and people to the Waterfront.
“We’re a responsible developer who’s looking to ensure that, as a neighbourhood of Cape Town, it shines and it’s one of the finest waterfront neighbourhoods in the world, and that Cape Town, as a walkable, characterful and interesting city, thrives.”
Also, it’s about what local people enjoy.
“Tourists don’t want tourist traps. If you reach the standard and the locals like your art, craft and design and the locals like your food offering and retail offering, then you have a hit.”
He mentions the Oranjezicht City Farm Market as an example frequented by local buyers and sellers. “It’s world class — one of the top 10 farmers’ markets.”
The long-term plan for the V&A includes a R20bn development towards Granger Bay, to be rolled out in phases over the next 15 to 20 years, with plans to break ground in 2025. It includes a public walkway linking the city centre to Mouille Point and the western peninsula’s seaboard promenade. The project will be subject to statutory approvals that include environmental impact and reclamation assessments.
“You’ve got to keep refreshing and rejuvenating. There is a lovely expression: if you think you’re finished, you’re done,” says Green.
Cape Town International Airport is a soaring success
Sea change on the horizon for Hout Bay
Heading for the small towns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.