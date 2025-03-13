TOURISM
Digital nomads decamp to the dunes of Namibia
Visa targets remote workers wanting vast landscapes, affordable living and more freedom
13 March 2025 - 05:00
Namibia, which opened its doors to digital nomads in 2022 — two years before South Africa — has so far accepted only 33 out of 57 applications, but hopes the number will grow.
Through the Namibia Investment Promotion & Development Board (NIPDB) and the ministry of home affairs, immigration, safety & security, the country will provide visas on arrival from April 1. Board CEO Nangula Uaandja told Bloomberg the initiative is intended to give Namibia a competitive edge over its neighbours. Yet tourism stakeholders expressed concerns about the platform's functionality and the efficiency of data protection, especially given the recent cybersecurity breaches in Namibia...
