PODCAST: Trump slashed HIV projects. Will the US kill the fund that fed them too?

Former USAID administrator Samantha Power hugs a person after workers cleared out their desks in Washington, DC, February 27 2025. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD
Chaos and devastation is the position that South African USAID-funded health projects find themselves in after the Trump administration closed them down overnight on February 26.
But it wasn’t only them. There were 5,800 such projects around the world.
The bigger question now is: what will happen to the US government’s Aids fund, Pepfar, where most of the money for these projects came from? Will that, too, close down?
On March 25, the US Congress will vote to reauthorise Pepfar — or not. How will it vote?
And will the US pull out of the Global Fund for HIV, TB and malaria?
Mia Malan puts these questions to the 2022/2023 Pepfar head of staff, Jirair Ratevosian. He’s now a Hock infectious disease fellow at Duke University’s Global Health Institute and also the chief author of a report that explains how to lower Pepfar’s costs by 20% over five years.
African governments will have to increase their health budgets. That’s one of the consequences of the Trump Pepfar crisis
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
